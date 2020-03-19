Edo govt supporting agripreneurs to ensure food security, economic devt’

…as farmers get N40.5m in Edo North

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Agriculture and Food Security programme, Prince Joe Okojie, has said the state government is supporting agripreneurs in the state with training and grants as part of a deliberate policy to ensure sustainable growth and development of the state’s economy.

Okojie said this in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, after a training programme where over 450 farmers received N90, 000 each.

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki took necessary steps to ensure the money gets to the beneficiaries, adding that the grants were provided for the farmers to increase production of food and livestock.

The Focal Person, Edo Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hon. Ifueko Alufohai noted that after the training session for farmers, N90,000 was disbursed to each of the 450 beneficiaries in Auchi, Etsako West LGA, noting that the training focused on catfish and cassava production, watermelon cultivation,…