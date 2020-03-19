FCT filling stations comply with N125 per litre directive

Barely 24 hours after the Federal Government’s directive to filling stations to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N125 per litre, there had been full compliance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the situation in Abuja, reports that most of the filling stations have adjusted their metres to N125.

At Danmarna filling station located at Airport Road, it was observed that a litre of PMS was sold for N125.

A customer, who bought fuel at the station, was seen taking picture of the adjusted metre, with a promise to post it on social media as one of the stations to first comply with the directive.

When NAN asked from the petrol attendant if the adjusted pump price would not amount to a loss, considering the fact that the PMS had been in stock earlier, he said that filling stations would be compensated.

“They will deduct it from our next…