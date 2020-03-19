Lagos, Ogun lock-down: PFN, RCCG comply

Adeboye postpones Special First Born Family programme

…amends regular Sunday worship schedule

By Sam Eyoboka

FOLLOWING the recent directives by the Lagos and Ogun state governments placing a ban on all religious meetings and gatherings of more than 50 worshippers in Lagos, as part of the precautionary steps towards managing the further spread of the Coronavirus disease, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN and the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG have endorsed the new measures to save the lives of Nigerians.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, last night okayed any precautionary measure to protect the lives of Nigerians from the scourge of Corona virus.

National President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude told our correspondent in a telephone discussion when asked to respond to Lagos and Ogun State governments ban on all religious gatherings of over 50 persons in Lagos, said its a welcome development.

According to the PFN helmsman if the action of the…