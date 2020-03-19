National council of sports meets in Benin City

The National Council on Sports will on Saturday meet in Benin City to deliberate on the way forward following postponement of the National Sports Festival, tagged “Edo 2020” .

Sports Ministry Permanent Secretary, Mr Gabriel Aduda who is the Chairman, Main Organising Committee (MOC) for the festival, said the extraordinary council meeting would involve all major stakeholders.

“Members of the National Council on Sports are hereby invited to an Extra-Ordinary meeting to deliberate on this development.

“The meeting will hold at the LOC Secretariat, Government House Benin, Edo,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday approved the postponement of the NSF as a precautionary move against the COVID-19.

The ministry said even though the COVID-19 pandemic was not presently affecting Nigeria on the scale it is ravaging other countries of the world, precautions must be taken.

“It is in the interest of the safety of Nigerians therefore that the Ministry has…