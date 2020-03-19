Relatives visit scene,hospital to identify victims

•Reps to assist victims with funds, call for probe

•Lagos CAN mourns victims of explosion

•APC boss commiserates with victims’ families

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Sam Eyoboka, Bose Adelaja & Esther Onyegbula

FOLLOWING last Sunday’s explosion that occurred at Ado-Soba, Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State, relatives of the victims of the disaster, Monday, visited the scene of the explosion to identify the recovered bodies.

The scene was that of wailing and mourning as some affected victims were seen consoling one another.

Three more bodies were recovered at about 1 pm of Monday and this brought the total number of the recovered body to 20.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that 17 bodies were recovered on Sunday while three were recovered as at 1 pm on Monday.

Survivors, relatives speak

One of the survivors of the incident, Udeze Lillianzita, who worked with the school as an Assistant Bursar, said…