Senate mulls mandatory debate by INEC for Presidential candidates

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Moves to make it mandatory for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to organise public debates for all candidates to the Offices of Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, President, yesterday got a boost as a Bill to such effect scaled second reading in the Senate.

According to the Senate, participation in the compulsory debate by the candidates would help boost and strengthen the electoral process.

The Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, CAP E6, to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission to organise mandatory public debates for all Candidates to the Office of Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, President to help boost and strengthen the electoral process; and to provide for other matters relating thereto, 2020(SB.176) is sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyo North.

After the consideration of the Bill, President of the Senate,…