STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria toying with disintegration without restructuring — Senator Okon

Elder statesman, Senator Anietie Okon, served in the Senate between 1999 and 2003. In this interview, the pioneer national publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, spoke on the state of the nation and the way out of the political, and socio-economic logjam among others.

By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel

How would you describe the state of the nation today?

Today, everything seems to have failed in Nigeria. To address the nation otherwise is an exercise in foolhardiness. The president and his club of men which I call the cabal sit in absolute detachment from the realities in this country.

Governance, as far as I am concerned, does not begin and end with the narrow perceptions of the reach and stretch of the country. General Ibrahim Babangida once said that when President Muhammadu Buhari was the military head of state they tried to tell him that Nigeria was a lot beyond his concept of what Nigeria is, that Nigeria doesn’t begin and end with Katsina and a…