Court grants bail to 2 Chinese accused of offering N100m bribe to EFCC officers

Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court has granted bail to two Chinese: Meng Wei Kun and Xui Kuoi, being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for offering N100 million bribe to the Sokoto Zonal Head of the EFCC, Abdulahi Lawal.

The judge granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5 million each to be deposited with the Director Litigation, High Court of Sokoto State, with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be resident in the state and must deposit a Certificate of Occupancy of his landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

He also ordered the defendants to submit their international passports with the chief registrar of the court and demanded that they take an undertaking that they would not travel out of the country throughout the duration of their trial.

The Chinese duo was arraigned on Friday, May 15, 2020, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and offering a bribe to a…