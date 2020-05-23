Bayern resist Frankfurt fightback to stay four points clear

By
Headliners
-
7


Bayern Munich’s Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies (R) celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt on May 23, 2020 in Munich, southern Germany. PHOTO: AFP

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich resisted a second-half fightback by Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a 5-2 win behind closed doors on Saturday ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Dortmund in midweek.

Goals by Leon Goretzka, the league’s top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller saw Bayern lead 3-0 before Frankfurt rattled the hosts after the break.

Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger bagged two quick goals before Bayern teenager Alphonso Davies settled Bayern’s nerves to make it 4-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Hinteregger then claimed an unwanted hat-trick by turning a Serge Gnabry shot into his own net to make it 5-2 on 74 minutes.

The win re-establishes Bayern’s four-point lead over second-placed…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR