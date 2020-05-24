603 repentant fighters set to rejoin society

•396 dead

•Their intriguing recruitment and surrender stories

They have been surrendering in droves of late. And their stories of recruitment and surrender have been as outlandish as they are intriguing.

Many of them narrated that the heat from the firepower of the military was becoming unbearable.

They also spoke about the promises that were made that encouraged them to join terrorist groups only to find at the end that they were empty promises.

Their tales were laden with regrets.

These were former fighters of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, and its Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) affiliates operating in the North East of Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin bordering Nigeria with Chad and Niger.

The former fighters narrated how military offensive on their former hideouts and camps had been so much so that divisions not only broke out among their erstwhile commanders, many of them were also eager to surrender while…