CSO commends NASS’ probe of NDDC

Says investigation will deepen transparency

By Dirisu Yakubu

The ongoing investigations of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the 9th National Assembly has received the backing of a foremost civil society group, the Transparency and Accountability Initiative, TTI.

This is even as the group insisted in a statement yesterday that the probe of the commission by federal lawmakers would avail the public of happenings therein in the past few years and thus deepen accountability and transparency.

Persistent efforts by some politicians to scuttle the ongoing probe is a direct affront on the provisions of section 88 (1) of Nigerian Constitution (as amended) which confers the National Assembly with oversight powers, a statement by the national coordinator of the group, Ambassador Ahmad Sule said.

NDDC is a regional intervention agency for the oil-producing Niger Delta region established by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo with a mandate to…