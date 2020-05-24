Gov. Okowa felicitates with Muslims, lauds decision to pray at home

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Okowa’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Saturday.

The governor also thanked the Muslims in the state for the decision to pray and celebrate at their homes due to the devastating impact of the COVID -19 pandemic.

He urged the Muslim faithful in Delta and Nigeria to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which were love, peace, and justice to their daily living.

The governor noted that through this, they were contributing to the development of the nation.

He said that this year’s celebration was coming at a time when the world was plagued by coronavirus pandemic and thanked them for their sacrifices and prayers for the nation.

The governor said that the importance of respecting the faith…