Herbal medicine suffers from  poor disposition to local products — Professor Iwu

Professor Maurice Iwu has said the challenge of herbal medicine in Nigeria is the lack of government support and Nigerians’ deposition to local products.

Professor Iwu, who is Chairman of Imo State Government-instituted COVID-19 Management Committee, however, noted that people will soon embrace the use of foods and herbs, as there was gradual realisation of the benefits.

He made the comments in an interview with Vanguard, noting that “Nigerian government, through National Agency for Food Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has registered several herbal medicines.

“There is even a Department of Traditional and Alternative Medicine at the Federal Ministry of Health. What is missing is its promotion and government’s genuine support.

“Herbal medicines are recognised by our system. The problem is Nigerians’ psychological disposition towards anything local.

“If somebody claims that he has a cure and produces his empirical evidence, you can only…