Ondo: APC NWC mulls indirect primary

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may adopt the indirect mode of primary for its July governorship primary election.

A reliable party source informed vanguard in Akure weekend.

The reason, according to the party stalwart was that “there is no recognized faction of the party in the state, unlike Edo where there are two major contending factions.

The Unity Forum has been polarised after the endorsement of Chief Olusola Oke as its consensus candidate as other aspirants have vowed to contest the primary election.

Also, speculation was the rife weekend that the leadership of the PDP may have struck a deal with the embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi on his possible defection to the party to pick the governorship ticket.

Ajayi according to a member of the state House of Assembly may defect with no fewer than eight members of the Assembly any moment from now.

