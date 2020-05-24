Setting the agenda for Edo 2020

By Tonnie Iredia

Formal electioneering campaigns in Edo and Ondo states got legal impetus last week following the reaffirmation of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct governorship elections in both states as scheduled in spite of the subsisting pandemic. Political parties in the country that had earlier served as mere distraction to governance are therefore now empowered to roll out activities for the events.

Already, party primaries have been scheduled to determine flag bearers for the contest. This is thus a good junction to draw attention to the best way to handle the events as well as how stakeholders should function during the period. For Communication scholars and media professionals, this is an appropriate time to reflect on the tenets of the ‘Agenda Setting Theory’ which places on the media the instinctive determination of what society should embrace as important. Let’s take the Edo governorship which comes first as our focus.