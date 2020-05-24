Tax exemption: Agency vows to prosecute revenue consultants, LGA staff

All illegal tax collection must stop ― Dr Isong

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Chairman, Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency, CRSATA, Bishop (Dr) Emma Isong has vowed to prosecute those flouting the directives of the governor and the Tax Exemption Law will face the full wrath of the law.

Dr Isong gave the warning on Sunday in Calabar in a release he personally signed following reports of some consultants and proscribed Unions including Local government revenue staff who were still extorting innocent citizens.

He said it was really disturbing and a big shame for anyone in whatever guise to go about extorting money from innocent citizens adding that it was criminal and highly unacceptable while assuring the public that perpetrators will be seriously dealt with.

His words: “It has come to the notice of the Anti-Tax Agency that in spite of His Excellency, Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade’s directives to end illegal taxation in Cross River State, some proscribed…