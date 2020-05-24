– Vanguard News Lagos govt introduces ‘Read Aloud’ initiative

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the Office of Education Quality Assurance, has designed an initiative, “Read Aloud Lagos,” to create and stimulate the interest of school children in reading.

Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, explained that the initiative was introduced to encourage all children, within the primary school age bracket in the state to imbibe the culture of reading, as well as increase their knowledge and improve comprehension.

Seriki-Ayeni said: “As an education quality assurance person, I was moved by the conviction that children perform better when they are led in the act of reading by someone else.

“Therefore, Read Aloud Lagos initiative is expected to be the most important activity for building the knowledge required for eventual success.”

She further explained that the programme was initiated to bridge the identified reading…