Only four or five Airports may be opened for domestic flights — NCAA

By Lawani Mikairu

Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu yesterday said only four or five Airports may be opened for domestic flight operations when the ban on the flight is eventually lifted by the federal government.

Nuhu disclosed this while speaking during the Webinar organized by the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART) titled COVID-19: “The Challenges and Opportunity for Nigeria’s Aviation Value Chain, During and Post”.

According to him, air transport must be safe and not become a means of spreading the Corona Virus. He also said that physical distancing is an issue that the regulatory body is still discussing because of the suggestion of leaving the middle seat of every flight vacate.

The NCAA DG said: “ We may resume domestic operations with four or five airports and we expand as we get better. We don’t want to rush everything at the same time and get it choked up. If you do that, ( there will be ) extra expenses…