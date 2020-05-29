Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB President responds to allegations against him

The President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, has responded all the 16 but one allegations levelled against him by whistleblowers.

In Adesina’s response, as stated by Premium Times, he addressed the matter of allegedly favouring Nigerians, friends and associates with policies, appointments and contract.

He also explained, among others, the sexual harassment case against a member of staff, the awards he won, and how he donated the funds to charity.

Recall that On May 5, the ethics committee of the continental bank, headed by Takuji Yano, said in its report that Mr Adesina was not guilty on all counts.

Mr Yano is a Japanese executive director charged with the responsibility of investigating allegations by some concerned employees against the official.

However, the United States was still pressing for an independent probe into charges by whistleblowers — declared as unfounded by an internal inquiry — of alleged…