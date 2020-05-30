Absence doesn’t necessarily make the heart grow fonder

By Bunmi Sofola

When Joanne left the comfort of her parents’ home to study pharmacy at the university, she wasn’t in the least apprehensive. A bubbly girl just turning 20, she looked forward to making tones of friends.

Inside a few months, she’d not only made friends, but she also found Alfred, a boyfriend she fell madly in love with! “He lived off-campus,” explained Joanne,’ and I move in with him in my second year.

The rest of my stay at Ibadan just flew by and in no time at all, I had a degree under my belt ready to go back to Lagos for another stage of my life.

“Alfred, who was studying architecture carried on studying and it was a massive shock to go from living together to hardly seeing each other. Nevertheless, we decided to give the new long-distance romance a go.

We rang each other on most days, but it wasn’t the same. Travelling to see each other every other weekend was stressful. The car I had wasn’t top-notch and the roads were a nightmare. Apart…