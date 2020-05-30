Bayelsa IGR rises to N1.2bn in March

The Bayelsa Government on Saturday said it generated N1.2 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the month of March 2020, highest in the last one year, up from N848.9 million generated in February 2020,

Mr Timipre Seipulou, the Technical Assistant to the Governor on Treasury, Account and Revenue, gave the figure in Yenagoa, during the transparency briefing for March and April 2020.

Seipulou explained that the gross inflow for March was N12.8 billion while total deductions from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) stood at about N1.5 billion, leaving a net balance of N11.3 billion.

He said the IGR for February was N848.9 million; funds from other sources came up to N1.5 billion while local government refunds from bailout was N16.3 million.

The governor’s aide added that a total of other receipts of N2.4 billion in addition to net FAAC and other receipts amounted to N13.7 billion.

He noted that the state government made a total…