NASS, NDDC top shots fight over probe, phoney projects  

•No amount of mudslinging will stop probe- Senator Nwaboshi

•We are under pressure from NASS members to commit illegality- Pondei, acting MD

•Militants after my life for insisting on probe – Hon Tunji-Ojo

•Senate president, Speaker, c’ttee members unaware of scam by a one-man squad- Ojougboh

•Count me out of your lies, Agbamuche cautions Ojougboh

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE week did not pass without a spectacle by some top officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the National Assembly, whose planned investigation of the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the interventionist agency over an alleged expenditure of N40 billion has ignited fiery controversy in Niger Delta region .

While the acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof Keme Pondei and Executive Director, Projects, NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, who spoke at different fora, during the week, slammed both the Chairman…