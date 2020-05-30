No herdsmen or Almajiri in Imo — Uzodimma assures

•Says there is no cause for alarm

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has assured the people that there were neither herdsmen nor Alimajiris waiting in the forest in the state.

The governor gave the assurance while briefing newsmen at government house yesterday after a routine inspection of road construction works, just as he expressed satisfaction with the quality of road work at the various sites he visited.

Uzodimma said the government was on top of the security situation in the state and emphasized that it was the opposition that was behind the rumours that herdsmen and Almajirs were hiding in the forest waiting for an auspicious time to attack Imo people.

“ There is no truth in the story that herdsmen and Alimajiris are lurking in the forest waiting for a time to attack Imo people. It is a wicked rumour mastermind by the opposition. Imo people should go about there normal business as there is no cause for alarm. The government is…