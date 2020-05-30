We can be bigger than P-Square

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising music duo, Shedstar and Jeffstar, have begun climbing the ladder to stardom with two singles already to their credit and early signs suggest that the future is bright for them in the fast-paced, dynamic industry.

The two brothers, who hail from Anambra State just like the Okoye twins of the defunct P-Square, are university students. Shedstar the elder one is a 300-level computer science and technology student of Anambra State University while Jeffstar, the younger brother is a 200-level Statistics undergraduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University.

With the release of ‘Never settle for less’, and another tune, ‘Asi’, about to drop, the pair have already hit the ground running and are proving that they have what it takes to cut it in the industry.

The brothers who are currently signed to Cruphy Entertainment have not shied away from comparisons with the superstar Peter and Paul….