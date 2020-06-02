Community policing will enhance communal peace — IGP Adamu

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has called on Nigerians to seize the opportunity presented by community policing to promote peace and security awareness in their respective communities.

He stated this on Tuesday while inaugurating Community Policing Advisory Committees at the Local Government Service Commission Hall, in Osun State.

The six structures inaugurated include State Advisory Community Policing Committee, State Community Policing Committee, Area Command Policing Advisory Committee, Local Government Advisory Committee, and Divisional Community Policing Committee.

Adamu, who was represented by AIG David Folawiyo charged the public to use the community policing structure to ensure intelligence gathering with a view to promoting communal peace, adding that it offers the best platform for crime-fighting.

According to him, “The advisory committee is to ensure that the management of the scheme scaled down from the…