Fuel subsidy removal: FG to legalise artisanal refiners

…To sell crude oil directly to them

…Petrol to sell for N80 per litre

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has disclosed that it was developing a policy towards legalising the operations of the illegal crude oil refineries in order to make petroleum products available and affordable for Nigerians.

The government also noted when the effort sails through; petrol is expected to sell between N80 and N90 per little in the country.

Senior Special Advisers to the President o Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, who disclosed this, weekend, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said government was determined to initiate programme that will encourage local refining of the crude oil in order to make the products available in the country.

Senator Enang noted further that with the recent removal of fuel subsidy, for the nation to solely depends on the products importation would counter productive in a population of over 200 million people.

He said the government is willing to…