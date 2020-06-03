Why I visited Tinubu ― Obaseki

By Omeiza Ajayi

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has explained why he visited the national leader of his ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Tinubu.

This came as he denied secretly obtaining the nomination and expression of interest forms of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP following his face-off with Comrade Oshiomhole.

Obaseki also warned the National Chairman of his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to steer clear of all the processes leading up to the June 22 governorship primary election of the APC in the state “because he is an interested party”.

Explaining why he visited Tinubu, Obaseki said: “The reason why I went to see our National Leader is that I do not want the party torn apart. I am a man of peace.

“For me and my colleague governors, we cannot see a party we built, destroyed. We cannot see a ruling party be so weakened and whatever it will take to secure peace, to secure harmony…