You are engaged in beer parlour talks ― Senate tells Buhari’s critics

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate has taken a swipe at the former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar and others who have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of lopsided appointments into Federal Government establishments and agencies.

The Senate while defending the appointments so far made by Buhari’s administration, described such criticisms and comments as mere beer parlour talks.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, All Progressives Congress, APC, Osun, described as a “beer parlour talks”, claims that Buhari’s appointment was lopsided.

Senator Basiru, however, asked Nigerians to x-ray the appointments made by President Buhari based on geopolitical zones, rather than from whether the appointee is from the North or South.

Reacting to the Senate confirmation of a northerner, who is Buhari’s nominees for the position of the Chairman of the Board of Federal…