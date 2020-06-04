Aviation workers threaten strike over non-payment of full salary by FG

By Lawani Mikairu

Industrial action looms in the Aviation sector as workers unions have given the federal government two weeks ultimatum to ensure payment of full salaries of aviation agencies workers.

According to the unions, namely; National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), the two weeks ultimatum was arrived at after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, 2nd June.

The unions in a letter jointly signed by, NUATE Secretary General, OchemevAbah; Secretary General, ANAP, Abdul Rasaq Saidu; Deputy Secretary, ATSSSAN, Francis Akinjole; and Babatunde Omotola of AUPCTRE, addressed to President Mohammadu Buhari said “the situation requires urgent attention and mitigation to avert a looming national crisis”.

They cited the Nigerian Airspace…