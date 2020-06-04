I’m not behind anti-Kalu protest — Senator Ohabunwa

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North in the 8th Senate, has dissociated himself and his supporters from the anti-Senator Orji Uzor Kalu protest, which rocked Abuja on Monday.

Protesters, on the platform of Abia North Concerned Citizens, had stormed the National Assembly on Monday and demanded that the seat of the zone be declared vacant following the long absence of their Senator Kalu, who has been in prison custody since December 5, 2019, following his conviction by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Kalu’s ally and former Chairman of Arochukwu council area, Chief Chibuike Jonas, had also accused Senator Ohuabunwa of sponsoring the protest “to cast Kalu in bad light.”

However, in a swift reaction, Senator Ohuabunwa, who spoke through Director-General of his campaign organisation, Follow Better Organisation, Dr. Ndubuisi Eke, dismissed the allegations as “untenable and ranting of a political bootlicker, adding that…