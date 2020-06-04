JUST IN: FG removes fuel price cap, gives marketers freedom to fix price

Says PPPRA to advice on monthly price

By Michael Eboh

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by it.

The PPPRA, in a document released,on Thursday evening, titled, ‘Market Based Pricing Regime for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Regulations, 2020,’ stated that, henceforth, the price of PMS would be determined by market forces.

In the document signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu, the PPPRA, however, stated that it would continue to monitor trends in the crude oil market and advise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and oil marketers on the monthly guiding price for the commodity.

The PPPRA said, “In exercise of the powers conferred on it by Sections 7 and 24 at the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency…