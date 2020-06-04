Killing of Pastor, Wife: Drop your arms, Taraba group tells militiamen

Drums support for Gov Ishaku’s peace model

By Victor Ajihromanus

Taraba socio-cultural platform, Taraba Instrest Group, TIG, has urged perpetrators of violence in Taraba State, to drop their arms and support the peace efforts of Governor Darius Ishaku.

It also lamented that despite the peace-building measures put in place by the governor, incidents of violence still occur.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent killing of Pastor Emmanuel Bileya and his wife, Juliana, the group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yohana Silas, described perpetrators of such an act as enemies of the state.

The couples were killed by militiamen killed on their farm in Mararaba, Donga Local Government Area, last Monday.

His words:”The killing of Pastor Silas and his wife, Juliana, was a despicable act that should be condemned by everyone across political and religious affiliations. This is one killing, too many in Southern Taraba. This is happening irrespective of the…