By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has refuted claims that it was responsible for the delays in the presentation and passage of the agency’s 2020 budget.

The Committee said it had written to NDDC three times asking for the details of its 2019 budget performance to no avail.

The Committee said it was not possible to make a new appropriation for 2020 without seeing the performance of the previous expenditures.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the disclosure while reacting to a letter written by an elder statesman and leader of south south, Chief Edwin Clarke to the leadership of the National Assembly.

Clarke had in the letter asked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to set up a new panel to probe the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the NDDC and the chairmen of supervising Committees in both chambers of…