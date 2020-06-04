Umahi’s cabinet members infected as COVID-19 cases rise to 75 in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Thursday, expressed worry over the way and manner some members of his cabinet were being infected by the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Ebonyi records 75 cases out of the over 3,000 samples tested so far in the state.

The Governor who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Ag. Commissioner, Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji directed that all Government Offices be shut down from Thursday, 4th June 2020, and resume on Wednesday, 10th June 2020.

He appealed to Ebonyians who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk of returning to the state as records have shown that the COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Ebonyi state were from those who returned from the epicentre states.

Umahi called on all Exco members and Government officials, especially those working in the Ministries of…