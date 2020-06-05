ActionAid, CSOs take gender based violence protest to Police HQ

..…call on FG to declare a state of emergency

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A human rights and social justice nongovernmental organization, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Friday, joined other Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, to take Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria protest to the Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.

AAN called on the leadership of the Nigerian Police for prompt investigation, prosecution and conclusion of all rape, sexual and gender-based violence cases in Nigeria.

This was contained in an address by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, which it indicated was led by TechherNG in collaboration with Girl Child Africa, Connected Development, Enough is Enough Nigeria, Stand to End Rape, SilvercChipfox, Yiaga Africa, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, and Education as a Vaccine.

According to Ene, the call for action was necessitated by a recent increase in…