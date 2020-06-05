Boss Mustapha chairs committee on digital identity for devt

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, is Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Nigeria Digital Identity for Development Ecosystem project.

The committee, inaugurated by the Federal Government, is to fast-track the implementation of the strategic roadmap for accelerating digital identity development for Nigeria.

While inaugurating the Committee, Mr. Mustapha, its Chairman, said Digital Identification is central and critical to realising the objective of the Government’s Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

He said the Strategic Roadmap, approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on September 12, 2018, “is a culmination of the enormous collective efforts and contributions of so many institutions and stakeholders, which began in the year 2015 when this government took a decision to forge a credible and cost-effective pathway for identification management.”

To accelerate the implementation of the Strategic Roadmap, therefore,…