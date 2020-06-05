Buhari resumes juma’at prayer at Aso Rock Mosque

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday resumed juma’at prayer at the State House Mosque after the new guidelines on religious gathering was released.

The Friday juma’at prayers at the mosque was suspended as a result of the outbreak of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic in compliance with the social distancing order to contain the virus.

But the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday released new guidelines to ease the lockdown, saying worship centres will only be permitted to operate for a maximum of one hour each time they meet.

The coordinator of the Task Force, Sani Aliyu, had while reeling out the new guidelines said that churches and mosques are only allowed to operate between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

He further said that each service should last a maximum of one hour to allow time for disinfection.

He also said Friday prayers in mosques should not exceed one hour.

He had said, “For churches, each service should be for a maximum of an…