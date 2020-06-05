Carragher offers Arsenal advice over Aubameyang’s future

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal should “keep” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and risk losing him next summer for nothing.

The Gabon international has just over a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium with increased speculation in recent months over his future.

A report in The Sun today claims that Arsenal will risk him running down his contract if they can’t get a fee of £20m for him this summer.

And Carragher thinks that it could be the best course of action if Arsenal wants to qualify for the Champions League.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “It’s interesting because Liverpool were in the same situation as Arsenal towards the end of my career when you’re just missing out on the top-four.

“It’s okay to have rules like ‘we never let a player go on a Bosman ruling’, but if you’re Mikel Arteta, have you got more chance of getting back in the Champions League if he stays?

“That’s the decision they have to make. At this…