Chinese Community, Fidelity Bank donates N10m, others to curb virus in Kano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State’s response to combat the highly contagious Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has on Friday received a boost with the donation of different items by the Chinese Business Community Association, Kano State Branch.

Items donated include 5,000 test kits, 126,000 disposable protective masks, 660 protective medical clothes, 660 protective face shields, 660 pairs of protective goggles, and 1,800 KN95 medical masks.

Mr. Mike Zhang, Wakilin Mutanen China a Kano (Chinese Representative in Kano) while presenting the items to the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Friday, said, they (China community) wanted to give their best to the state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhang represented by Mr. Zyiu Bin Kevin of Chinese Business Association in the state, Zhang commended the effort of the state government while saying, “As the Secretary-General of Chinese Business Community…