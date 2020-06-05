Community Policing: Ebonyi Govt begins massive recruitment exercise

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, stated that it had begun the process of recruiting Ebonyi youths into the proposed Community Policing architecture by the South East Governors of the region.

The government has so far received over 4,500 applications from interested applicants.

Ebonyi State Government had last week announced that all interested persons who were not less than 18 years and not more than 35 years of age should apply. It also dissolved the state’s vigilance group known as Neighborhood Watch to pave way for the recruitment exercise into the proposed Community Police.

The State Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, Mr Stanley Emegha added that the state government would recruit 50 personnel each from the 140 autonomous communities in the state.

Emegha, who explained that the form was free of charge, frowned at the action of some traditional rulers and the Town Union Presidents who he…