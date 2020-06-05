COVID-19: Two months old baby among 116 cases in Delta

… As Eruotor emerges Delta Ambassador

Eruotor, Azinge shares experiences, say Covid-19 is real

is treatable-Ononye

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, yesterday listed a two months old baby among the 116 confirmed cases of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic in the State, insisting that the virus was treatable.

Ononye who made the disclosure during a press briefing in Asaba, expressed optimism that the child would get well and be discharged, adding that the baby was being taken care of by that paediatricians.

The Health Commissioner who was flanked by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the State presently has 77 active cases of Covid-19 and 31 discharged patients.

Ononye said: “We have recorded 8 deaths which are about 7 per cent case fatality rate and conducted 850 tests with a 7, 708 calls on our hotlines. We have investigated 850 suspects…