Dockworkers commend Buhari over re-opening of BUA Terminal in Rivers

Dockworkers at the Rivers Port, on Friday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to due process, which has led to reopening BUA Terminal shut down last year by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, a move challenged by BUA at the time, and decried by maritime stakeholders.

The workers in their numbers took to the docks of Port Harcourt to thank key stakeholders for their timely intervention in the crisis between the BUA Ports and Terminals and the NPA, which rendered business activities at the terminal B void.

Addressing the dockworkers at the rally, Waite Harry, a national trustee of the dockworkers’ branch of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, praised the President for his commitment to due process, which ultimately led to the withdrawal of the notice of termination issued to BUA Ports & Terminals, in line with the concession agreement.

Government also directed both parties to resolve all outstanding issues in…