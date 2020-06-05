Stopping Ex-Govs, others’ pension excites Igbo group in North

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Excited by the decision of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to abolish pensions and gratuities for past Governors and Speakers of the State as well as their deputies, an Igbo socio-cultural group in Northern Nigeria has lauded the decision, describing it as a step in the right direction.

The group, Izu Ummuna Cultural Association of Nigeria, a think-tank for Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and an affiliate of Ohaneze Ndigbo also commend Imo State Legislature for cooperating with the Governor to pass the bill despite the fact that some of their members would have benefited from the now abolished practice.

In a statement issued in Jos and jointly signed by its President, Dr. Ugo Ihekuna and Secretary, Barr. Tony Egwuonwu, the group appealed to the affected beneficiaries to take the decision in good faith and regard it as their contribution to mitigate the suffering of the masses as would be greatly seen…