I want people to see new version of me – Ronke Ojo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ronke Ojo-Anthony, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, is currently going through a rebranding process, which is set to propel her back into the limelight again.

The Nollywood actress is set to retake the movie industry by storm, with more high-profile movie roles in mainstream Nollywood lined up in the coming months.

Recently, Ronke gave us some insight into her plans for the near future, her thoughts on how the Coronavirus has affected the entertainment industry, and her rebranding process.

Speaking on her rebranding process and what it means for her as an entertainer, Ronke said,

“My personality is one that people have always found entertaining, so I think I still have a lot to offer in subsequent years. I am going through a rebranding process and therefore, I plan on sustaining my name. I want people to see this new and improved version of Ronke Oshodi Oke, mother, actor, compere and singer. I have made a lot of plans to rebrand my image and I…