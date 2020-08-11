Why we’re returning to trenches — Utomi, others

By Clifford Ndujihe & Olayinka Ajayi

LEADERS of the National Consultative Front, NCF, a frontline political pressure group, on Monday, dissected the state of the nation and returned a grim verdict: Nigeria is on the edge the brink and all hands must be on the deck to save the country.

Consequently, the leaders said they are returning to the trenches to halt the free fall into the abyss.

Leaders of the group, who spoke on Monday at its maiden briefing held via zoom, include former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

We’re at ‘if we die, we die’ stage

Apart from his speech, Professor Utomi told Vanguard they could no longer afford to stay in their comfort zones because “ we are at the stage of if we die, we die.”

His words: “The NCF is a child of necessity. It is clear that our country is drifting badly. The executive…