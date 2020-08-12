Edo 2020: Obaseki promises Agbede community park, roads, to boost economy

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has called on leaders and residents of Agbede community in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state to provide 10 hectares of land where a park for articulated vehicles will be built.

He said the decision was made to improve economic activities of the area.

The governor also promised to construct more roads and other infrastructural facilities to better the welfare and livelihood of the people.

Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo Sept. 19, 2020 governorship election, gave the assurance during his re-election campaign rally in the region on Wednesday.

Addressing the party faithful in Ward 7, Agbede, the governor thanked the people for their support over the last three years and eight months, promising to sustain the development in the area if reelected.

Obaseki said: “This election is for our freedom. It is an election that will free us from selfish and…