NFF hails Zenith’s commitment to youth development

The Nigeria Football Federation has hailed one of their sponsors, Zenith Bank Plc, for its commitments to youth development in the country.

Apart from sponsoring the NFF, the apex bank has been promoting youth football with their NFF/Zenith Bank U-15 Super Eagles Championship. Recently, the competition has been the bedrock of the country’s cadet team, the U-17 with top stars like Golden Eaglets captain to the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Samson Tijani, emerging from the Future Eagles.

Other stars that represented the country at the last World Cup in Brazil like Akinkunmi Amao, Olusegun Olakunle, and Usman Ibrahim were all products of the NFF/Zenith Bank U-15 Super Eagles.

According to a release by the NFF, the Executive Committee of the federation has mandated the Technical and Development Committee to submit a shortlist of candidates for the positions of Head Coaches of the U-15 Boys National Team among other national teams.

In the same vein, the federation has concluded…