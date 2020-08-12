Pyrates knocks FG, El- Rufai, calls for peace summit

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has berated the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government over its failure to curtail the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement ‘Stop the Killings in Southern Kaduna’ said the association “is extremely concerned about the resurgence of killings in Southern Kaduna”

It expressed worry that the imposition of curfew and deployment of security agencies “rather than stem the tide of killings has done the opposite”

According to NAS “the inability of the security agencies to stop the reign of terror has fuelled allegations of genocide against Christians in the area.”

The group noted that steps taken by the state government have not provided an amicable resolution because it has been largely divisive and unresponsive.

The statement read in part “Regrettably, Governor Nasir El- Rufai has not been able to rise above the fray. His utterances as the Chief…