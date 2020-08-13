Academy set to train more women in leadership

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Inspired Women of Worth (IWOW) Leadership Academy has concluded plans to train another set of female leaders, with a vision to build a powerful tribe of influential and impactful female leaders for the African continent.

According to the Founding Chair and Lead Faculty, IWOW Leadership Academy, Udo Okonjo, and the Dean of the Academy, Uzo Nwani, the new session billed to commence in September is a response to the mandate of the IWOW Leadership Network; the platform which birthed the leadership academy.

Nwani said: “The academy wrapped up the first session of its Power Woman Leadership Programme on June 11, 2020, with 73 participants made up of emerging and advanced leaders from various industries who successfully completed six weeks of online experiential learning with a circle of business leaders and facilitators from the academy.

“The session was power-packed with facilitators and guest speakers drawn locally and internationally from the…