Atiku, SERAP, blast commission, caution Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday condemned a particular part of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, code, stating that broadcast stations would be punished if they insult a President, Governor, Senator, or any one occupying political position in the country.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, on the other hand urged President Muhammadu Buhari to caution NBC to refrain from threatening Nigerians with punishment if they insult Nigerian leaders.

The rights group equally advised Buhari to repeal all laws punishing Nigerians simply for exercising their human rights.

NBC had said that it would commence punishment for any broadcast station that violates any of its code. It warned that all broadcast stations should be guided by the ethics and code of the profession.

Citing some of its code, NBC through Chibuike Ogwumike, zonal director of the…